Things are not particularly warm and fuzzy with Wilson and the Seahawks at the moment. The team reportedly explored trading him before the draft, and Wilson has also mulled whether or not he wants to remain in Seattle. Now, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that Wilson is likely on his final contract with the Seahawks. His current contract takes him through the 2023 season, and he will be 36 at the end of that contract. Breer also speculates that the Seahawks and Wilson could continue to discuss a potential separation barring a deep playoff run this season.