No measurable rain expected for a while!

By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been perhaps five years since a dry forecast has been so anticipated. Winds and the tropics still make for an interesting weather discussion over the next few days. Next 24 Hours: Skies should continue a gradual clearing trend overnight. Given all of the low level moisture from abundant rainfall, some fog could develop into the morning as low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s. Through Saturday, east winds will stay elevated at 10-15mph. This will cause a slower runoff of high water down the Amite River and therefore from smaller bodies that drain into it, such as Bayou Manchac. Otherwise, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

