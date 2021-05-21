Red Sox News: Danny Santana to debut tonight against the Phillies
Danny Santana set to make his Red Sox debut in Philly tonight. Well, the worst kept secret has finally been made official by the Red Sox as they have announced that Danny Santana has been added to the 40-man roster and called up to the big club to make his debut. It seemed inevitable as he wasn’t in Worcester’s lineup last night and wasn’t even in the facility. It was a matter of time before Santana finally got the nod to join the Majors again and he’ll be looking to make some waves this weekend against the Phillies.bosoxinjection.com