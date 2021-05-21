Red Sox News: Danny Santana to debut tonight against the Phillies

Things are pretty much all good for the Red Sox right now, and it’s hard to complain about much of anything without sounding negative for the sake of being negative. As we sit here on this Monday morning, the team is one win away from yet another sweep of the Orioles and they are the proud owners of the best record in baseball. Sitting at 22-13, they have a 3.5-game lead over the surging Yankees in the division. They are getting contributions from up and down the roster and winning all kinds of ballgames.