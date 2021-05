MassDOT reactivated the Sumner Tunnel ‘swing lane’ Monday morning and State Police have already confirmed that one vehicle has crashed into the swing lane gates. The swing lane is a traffic calming measure that closes the center lane into the Sumner Tunnel during the weekday rush. Traffic heading into the tunnel from Route 1A and Logan Airport will have to merge into the far left lane between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.