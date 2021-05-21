newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Filoni Was Already The Executive Creative Director For Lucasfilm, The Studio Says

By Eric Frederiksen
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet lost its collective mind when the Lucasfilm updated its website, listing Dave Filoni--one of the masterminds behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian--as executive creative director at the studio. Lucasfilm has some good news and some bad news for us, though. The title is real, but Filoni stepped into it months ago, Lucasfilm told IGN.

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Executive Producer#Clone Wars#Ign#The Bad Batch#Rebels#Book Of Boba Fett#Star Wars Films#Works#Side Story Films#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Matt Smith looks menacing as Thrawn in new image

Here on Dork Side of the Force, we’ve been raving quite a lot about Grand Admiral Thrawn recently. The second book in the Thrawn Ascendancy series has just been released this week, titled Greater Good. And we’ve reviewed a handful of fan art pieces already imagining who would play him in the role.
MoviesInside the Magic

Is Gina Carano Coming Back to ‘Star Wars’?

Last year, drama heated up in the Star Wars world when Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian, following a string of controversial social media posts. And it’s looking pretty unlikely that she’ll return, even though there’s a certain subsection of fans who hope that she will. Still, the split between two parties was pretty hostile — Carano found out via social media that Lucasfilm had fired her from her role as Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars series on Disney+ — and we wouldn’t hold our breath for something to change.
MoviesSanta Maria Times

Filmaniacs: May the Fourth be with you

While Wednesday was Cinco de Mayo, many people around the world celebrated for a different reason one day earlier. Tuesday, May 4 is internationally recognized as Star Wars Day. This unofficial “holiday” is rife with phrases such as, “May the Fourth be with you” and “Beware the Revenge of the...
Mount Lebanon, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mt. Lebanon's Dave Filoni, Ming-Na Wen reteam for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'

Just about every “Star Wars” TV project in production these days counts at least one Mt. Lebanon native among its cast or creative team. Almost all of them involve Mt. Lebanon High School alumnus Dave Filoni, who’s been playing in the “Star Wars” sandbox for more than a decade. In addition to serving as supervising director for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” he’s also listed as a producer on “The Mandalorian” and other upcoming Disney+ live-action shows “The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka.”
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

NOC Review: With ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ Filoni Triumphs Again

Today, we commemorate a franchise that is loved unconditionally. From the biggest disasters (Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Rise of Skywalker) to the biggest wins (Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, The Mandalorian), Star Wars has been the one franchise whose highest highs make it simply impossible for us to quit. The Original Trilogy is, and always will be, regarded as one of the greatest film sagas of all time. The prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogy, however…? Anyway, in between every big budget live action epic in the saga of this galaxy far, far away lies, perhaps, one of the most underrated highs the franchise has ever seen. The unsung hero of Star Wars, Dave Filoni’s Animated Universe, or “The Filoniverse” (for the purposes of this review, we’ll use the phrase to collectively refer only to the first two animated projects, even though The Mandalorian and Resistance are also part of it, and Mando is amazing).
Moviestvweb.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Premiere Review: Dave Filoni Can Do No Wrong

Dave Filoni can do no wrong in the Star Wars universe. His latest television series for Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, follows up directly after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The premiere episode, "Aftermath", has the elite commando squad of genetic defects grappling with the bloody fallout of the treacherous Order 66. They must prove their loyalty to the new Galactic Empire while facing an unexpected, insidious threat. Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets off to an epic, riveting start. It bridges the lore before Star Wars: Rebels with some familiar faces and a surprising new one.
MoviesNo Film School

The Secret Sauce of 'Star Wars' Is That It's Good to Be Bad

With the premiere of The Bad Batch, executive producer Dave Filoni keeps doing Star Wars justice. On the surface, Star Wars was always a story of simple black and white, light and dark. Even in its color scheme. Luke wears white. Vader wears black. George Lucas himself famously said, "Bad guys get red lightsabers, and good guys get blue ones." Keep it simple. Joseph Campbell. You know the drill.
TV SeriesPolygon

The Bad Batch is following a promising pattern for animated Star Wars shows

The first episode of the 2020 revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced Clone Force 99, a squad of elite clone commandos with experimental mutations that made them stand out among the clone warriors created to defend the Galactic Republic from the Confederacy of Independent Systems. While The Clone Wars wrapped up its plotlines and its titular conflict between the Jedi and the Separatists led by Count Dooku and General Grievous in its final season, the unit nicknamed The Bad Batch provided an opportunity to continue The Clone Wars’ focus on the lives of soldiers in a galaxy gripped by seemingly endless war.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Reveal Lessons From Dave Filoni

The first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch made its debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, providing a window into a new corner of the Star Wars universe. The animated series, which picks up towards the end of the events of Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars, is brought to life by a talented ensemble behind-the-scenes, including Dave Filoni, who created the series and oversees a number of animated and live-action Star Wars projects. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got a chance to chat with The Bad Batch supervising director Brad Rau and head writer Jennifer Corbett about their work on the series, and they spoke about what lessons Filoni imparted on them while working on the series.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Q&A: The Star and Creative Team Behind “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Discuss the New Disney+ Animated Series

Tomorrow, as a special treat for Star Wars Day (May the 4th– as in “May the Fourth Be with You”), fans will get to see the first full episode of the highly anticipated new Disney+ Animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch from Lucasfilm Animation. And recently I had the pleasure of participating in a press conference-style discussion of the series with the show’s head writer Jennifer Corbett (NCIS), supervising director Brad Rau (Star Wars Resistance), and prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).
MoviesThe Ringer

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Is a Familiar-Looking Window Into an Unfamiliar Era

“Aftermath,” the 70-minute premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, culminates in a moment of literal wide-eyed wonder. Omega, a girl who’s just escaped her homeworld of Kamino with the series’ titular unit of idiosyncratic clone soldiers, is about to venture outside of the system for the first time. “Strap in, kid,” says Hunter, the hirsute, tattooed leader of the group. “You’re not gonna want to miss this view.” The view isn’t new to seasoned Star Wars watchers, but it exhilarates Omega, whose eyes fill with stars as the faint twinkles of distant destinations smear into blue blurs and the ship enters the tunnel of hyperspace. She’s bound for fresh adventures, and so are we.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Dave Filoni needs to stop rewriting Star Wars canon

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is finally here, ending what feels like an eternity without substantial Star Wars content. After watching the first episode, I feel pretty comfortable saying series creator and Star Wars godsend Dave Filoni has, once again, absolutely captured the magic, excitement, and sheer intensity of Star Wars.
TV & VideosDisney Blogs

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars fans, rejoice! A year after the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars comes its descendant: Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Centering on the group of “defective” clones in Clone Force 99, colloquially known as the Bad Batch, who made their debut in the final season of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch takes place immediately after the end of the Clone Wars. We were thrilled to hear all about the making of the series at a press conference, ahead of its release on May the 4th. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

Every Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+

A is for Andor, B is for Book of Boba Fett... In December 2020, Lucasfilm announced 10 new Star Wars TV titles coming as Disney+ originals. From multiple spin-offs of The Mandalorian, to new adventures of legacy characters like Obi-Wan and Lando, to more experimental animation projects, Lucasfilm is going all-in on TV.
TV & VideosCollider

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' EPs on the Timeline, New Characters, and Future of the Disney+ Spinoff Series

The Disney+ original animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find themselves in a galaxy that’s transitioning from the Republic to the Empire. Each of them individually have a skill that they contribute to make the squad stronger and that they use on mercenary missions while they try to find their new purpose.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Mandalorian Season 3: Everything We Know About the Star Wars Series Return

The Mandalorian, through two seasons, has managed to unite the Star Wars fanbase. The live-action Star Wars series debuted on Disney+ in November 2019 when the service launched. It was venturing into uncharted territory, as the franchise had never had a live-action show before. But it paid off in a big way. Fans have more to look forward to as well, as The Mandalorian season 3 is currently in the works.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Rumored To Be In Talks With Gina Carano About Possible Mandalorian Return

Disney washed their hands of Gina Carano back in February, after The Mandalorian actress shared one inflammatory social media post too many, but the star’s supporters continue to fight to get her restored in the Star Wars franchise. A petition demanding that Lucasfilm rehire Carano has just about reached 85k signatures and counting, and while you might think that the studio’s decision is final, a wild new rumor suggests that the two parties have got back in touch.