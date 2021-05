Talks are continuing at the Capitol Building in St. Paul between leaders of the Minnesota House and Senate and Governor Tim Walz concerning the parameters of a new two-year budget for the state of Minnesota as the current legislative session is set to adjourn at midnight on Monday, May 17th. KAUS News spoke with State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, a Republican from Albert Lea who stated that unfortunately, in her view, the legislature will not be able to complete its work by the May 17th adjournment date…