Homeless

Homelessness: Shelters’ role

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Adam Murray’s Op-Ed “Ordering L.A. to shelter homeless residents won’t solve crisis” [May 4, Opinion] is a deeply flawed approach to this humanitarian crisis. First, many homeless camps are riddled with garbage, trash, stolen merchandise, food waste and needles. While cities should provide low-income housing as quickly as possible, it is immoral, indeed criminal, to allow people to remain in squalid conditions until sufficient permanent housing is available.

