Does Apple Put Greed Before Gamers? Tim Cook Takes the Stand

By Cecilia D'Anastasi
Wired
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in his testimony for Epic Games v. Apple on Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook described his company’s mission: “To make the best products in the world that really enrich people’s lives.” For the rest of the day, Epic’s lawyers sought to demonstrate that what Apple most wanted to enrich was itself, at the expense of consumers.

