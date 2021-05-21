newsbreak-logo
Baltimore County, MD

Police release video of fiery shootout

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police released body camera footage Friday that shows a fierce exchange of gunfire between officers and a man who authorities say killed three people and set his home on fire earlier this month.

F ootage from officers’ body cameras show officers arriving at a townhome community in Woodlawn where smoke is billowing from a home engulfed in flames. A shot is heard immediately after an officer gets out of his SUV and the video shows him taking cover. He fires one shot toward the burning house and a figure in black beside a red SUV drops to the ground. The officer announces “shots fired, subject down!”

Other officers arrive and they move closer while firing and then approach the man, who is seen lying on his back on the ground. They pull him into the street and handcuff him.

In recordings of 911 calls also released Friday, alarmed neighbors describe gunshots, a woman’s screams, a fire and an explosion.

One caller apparently watching the scene from a window describes a man in black holding a gun in front of his burning house who shoots at police and is shot himself.

“He’s acting like he’s down, but he is still shooting,” the caller tells the operator.

The man, identified as Everton Brown, 56, died as he was taken to the hospital, police said. Officers found four people they said were shot by Brown. Only one of them survived. Police also recovered a handgun, knife and several homemade explosive devices outside Brown’s home.

The four officers who fired their weapons are on routine administrative leave. They are identified as Officers Irwin, Norton, Davis and Becketts. Department policy only allows for the release of officers’ last names.

County officials have said they’re examining Brown’s interactions with authorities dating back 30 years as part of their investigation of the violence. Brown unsuccessfully sued the Department of Justice in 2012, alleging the agency had been running surveillance on him for more than five years and had unlawfully denied a public records request seeking records of said surveillance.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has said this shooting and another weeks earlier reveal shortcomings in the current mental health treatment system and officials need to examine what changes need to be made.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

