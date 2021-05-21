Red Sox activate Danny Santana, designate Austin Brice for assignment

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSince late in spring training, it seemed like the Red Sox were totally intent on getting Danny Santana on the roster at some point. A foot infection pushed back the timeline a bit, but he started playing earlier this month when the minor-league season kicked off, and it was all but certain he’d be up on the active roster, and sooner than later. The expectation was that he’d be called up for Friday’s game to start off Boston’s three-game series against the Phillies, and that’s exactly what happened. Santana was officially added to the roster before first pitch — and he’s leading off the game — with Austin Brice being designated for assignment to make room on both the active roster as well as the 40-man.

