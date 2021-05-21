newsbreak-logo
Kevan Smith debuts for Braves, Pirates tweak middle of order

Cover picture for the articleThe main changes tonight for both the Braves and Pirates tonight are behind the plate. The Braves will give William Contreras the night off as he has carried the job pretty heavily over the past few weeks. Over the past 48 hours, the Braves acquired Kevan Smith from the Rays as an upgrade over Jeff Mathis at the backup catcher position. In 751 plate career appearances, Smith has triple slashed .271/.320/.383 offensively, which is pretty impressive for a backup catcher. Hopefully, he can have some instant success for Atlanta tonight.

