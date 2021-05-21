Leafs' Tavares out of hospital...Wild's Johansson breaks arm

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Calgary Flames will try to continue their success as they take on Vancouver Canucks in the final three-game series of their regular season. The Flames were unable to make it to the playoffs this season as they failed to get past the Canadiens in the fourth position. Calgary is holding the fifth spot in the North Division play and is riding a two-game winning streak. The Flames defeated the Canucks in their last game with a final score of 4-1. Calgary is ahead of the Senators and they look forward to continuing their success against the Canucks.