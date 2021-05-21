Leafs' Tavares out of hospital...Wild's Johansson breaks arm

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital a day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team says he will be out indefinitely. Tavares is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director. The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot (shah-RAHT’) during the first period of last night’s playoff series opener. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice. The Canadians won 2-1. Game 2 is tomorrow in Toronto.

Johansson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports. Johansson was a late scratch Saturday. In his place, Nick Bjugstad should return to the lineup in a third-line role. Johansson's first chance to return is Monday versus the Golden Knights.
Johansson (upper body) will remain out Monday against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports. Coach Dean Evason described Johansson as "fine" but wants the veteran forward to get some skating under his belt before he returns from the injury. Johansson could be back as soon as Wednesday's rematch against Vegas.
Hamonic scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames. Hamonic got the Canucks on the board with a second-period tally. He's picked up four of his eight points this season in the last seven games. The veteran defenseman has added 76 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 36 contests overall.
Boeser scored twice on 10 shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames. With the two goals Sunday, Boeser matched his 45-point output from last season. It took him 54 contests in 2020-21 compared to 57 games last year. Boeser has added 137 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating this year. He'll look to continue his strong finish to the year in the Canucks' last two games Tuesday and Wednesday -- the winger has eight points in 10 May outings.
Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Calgary Flames will try to continue their success as they take on Vancouver Canucks in the final three-game series of their regular season. The Flames were unable to make it to the playoffs this season as they failed to get past the Canadiens in the fourth position. Calgary is holding the fifth spot in the North Division play and is riding a two-game winning streak. The Flames defeated the Canucks in their last game with a final score of 4-1. Calgary is ahead of the Senators and they look forward to continuing their success against the Canucks.
Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar break down an overtime loss for the Canucks as they fell to the Flames 6-5 in Vancouver. They are joined by Corey Hirsch and Iain MacIntyre during the show, along with text and calls from you, the fan! The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests […]
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and the Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Sunday night. The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other...
While the remaining active NHL teams are competing in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are closing out their seasons with little on the line. Sunday's clash in Vancouver will kick off three consecutive meetings between the Flames (24-26-3, 51 points) and...
After three straight healthy scratches in the final stretch of the season, it became clear that Zach Parise’s future with the Minnesota Wild was in jeopardy. Then it was revealed that he will be a healthy scratch for game one against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.
The Vancouver Canucks are keeping it interesting for these final few games of the year. The team was set to wrap up their six-game road trip on Saturday afternoon, facing off against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the last time this season. In all honesty, not many people...
Calgary Flames (25-26-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-28-4, seventh in the North Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +114, Flames -135; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Calgary Flames after Matthew Highmore scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-1 win over the Oilers. The Canucks...
NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
At the dead end that the Wild keeps running into during the playoffs is a wasteland of offenses gone bad. No scoring in a pivotal Game 3 a year ago. Back-to-back shutouts to get eliminated in 2018. One goal in three consecutive losses the season before that. "You have to...
Recently, as the NHL's North Division playoffs neared, theScore recounted the twists and turns of one especially memorable all-Canadian series: the ascendant Edmonton Oilers' defeat of the dynastic Montreal Canadiens in 1981. The staggering upset confirmed young Wayne Gretzky was a megastar, and it wasn't much of a struggle. The...
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, we will take a look at the games that are happening and give our predictions for each one. There is only one game on the slate for Saturday, May 15th, the Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks. NHL Predictions: Calgary Flames...
Even though the Stanley Cup Playoffs have already started, the 2020-21 NHL regular season isn't complete. The Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year caused a bunch of postponements, so they still have three games to play against the Calgary Flames. Although those matchups won't have any impact on...
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation RE/MAX online 50/50 will support Operation Frontline Impact through the first two games of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The EOCF online 50/50 has been supported all season by fans across Alberta, and net proceeds on May 19 and May 21 will...