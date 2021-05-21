newsbreak-logo
Lege reaches deal on permitless carry bill, moving one step closer to Gov. Abbott's desk

By Kasey Johns
Audacy
 2 days ago
AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Lawmakers reached a deal Friday afternoon on a final version of a bill that would allow Texans to carry a handgun without a license, moving the bill one step closer to becoming law. The agreement sends House Bill 1927 back to both chambers for a final, largely...

