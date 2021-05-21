Need convincing? Here’s 10 reasons our experts believe Mavericks will oust Clippers

Wednesday was another wild one, as you will be hard-pressed to see winnings scores this big ever again from here until eternity. Obsessing over high or low scoring has never been my thing in this sport, as it’s extremely slate-dependent and not indicative of anything besides how hard the chalk went off. Well, on Wednesday there is no question the chalk was exceptional, so the 400-point scores came rolling in. Congratulations if you were one of them; let’s take that forward momentum and put it to work tonight. So let’s dig into this seven-game slate a little bit and find some more NBA DFS picks and strategies to take us to the top on DraftKings and FanDuel.