St Lucia T10 blast tournament is being loved by the cricket enthusiasts and is now going have its 24th match of the league which is between the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are going to have a clash against Choiseul Coal Pots which is going to be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium and is going to be held on Tuesday, the fans are pretty excited about the match as both of them are pretty competitive and the match is going to be fast-paced as we all know that the concept of the 10 over match is going to be all about scoring runs without caring too much about the wickets and bowlers being aggressive as they will be looking to make batsmen miss as many bowls as possible as in such a concept every bowl counts so get ready for an amazing match. As always we are here for you guys to let you know about the match details and to provide you with the statistical and analytical analysis to give you accurate predictions.