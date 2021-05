The cricket matches are always fun to watch and this time the match is going to between Ireland Wolves and the Netherlands A team and the match is going to be a blockbuster as they are going to have 3 matches one-day series which has already started from 10th May and the teams are pretty hyped up about the matches and it seems like that they are going to put everything on the line to get the edge over the other team as the teams are pretty competitive and the margin for error is going to be pretty less as the history of both the teams are very rich and they are definitely going to put on a show. We are just like every time are here to provide with the match details and also are going to provide you with the statistical and analytical match prediction.