Australian cricketers who were playing in the postponed IPL will head to the Maldives, where they will wait for government clearance to return to Australia. The BCCI has chartered a flight for nearly forty players, coaching staff, umpires and media stranded in India in the wake of the IPL’s collapse. Sporting News understands the flight is scheduled to leave sometime on Thursday and the group will stay in a bubble until at least May 15, when the current restrictions on incoming passengers from India are set to be reviewed.