newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Adrian Holmes, Nicole Ari Parker, Brad James & Jade Eshete Join ‘At That Age’ NBC Drama Pilot

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski
Deadline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Adrian Holmes (V-Wars), Nicole Ari Parker (Boogie Nights), Brad James (Outer Banks) and Jade Eshete (Really Love) are set as co-leads alongside Sinqua Walls, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Christian Keyes in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Keyes
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Brad James
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
Person
Debra Martin Chase
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Person
James Cameron
Person
Adrian Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc Drama Pilot#Universal Television#Universal Studio Group#African American#Holmes Parker#Cooper Corporation#Blackmaled Productions#Universal Tv#Play Management#Chicago Pd#Star#Tvland#Showtime#Vault Entertainment#Umc#Integral Artists#Macro#Bbc America#Tsireya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Joins Cast of ABC Fairytale Drama Pilot Epic

Sarah Hyland has left the Modern Family nest… and now she’s flocking back to ABC. The actress has joined the cast of the Alphabet network’s drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, our sister site Deadline reports. The series is described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.”
TV SeriesNew York Post

Hit NBC drama ‘This Is Us’ to end after sixth season

NBC’s critically acclaimed family drama “This Is Us” will end after Season 6, sources told the Hollywood Reporter. The news does not come as much of a surprise, as creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman has long been transparent about his intention for the show to be more concise than other NBC series.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Love and Death: Elizabeth Olsen Joins HBO Max True Crime Series

David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are looking to continue making beautiful series together, with the Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Undoing duo tapping WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen to headline their upcoming HBO Max limited series Love and Death. Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, the project focuses on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's (Olson) murder of Betty Gore in 1980. The limited series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II"), and revolves around (as the description goes) "two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax." Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari executive producing via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV (Love Life) serves as the studio.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

CBS orders Pete Holmes comedy Smallwood and Sophia Bush family medical drama Good Sam, passes on Sarah Cooper comedy pilot How to Succeed

Holmes stars in a sitcom based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood, who quit his factory job to pursue his sports dreams. Good Sam, whose executive producers include Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman, revolves around a talented yet stifled surgeon (Bush) who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. Meanwhile, CBS has passed on the pilots for Cooper's How to Succeed, based on her book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings, which could end up landing on Paramount+. CBS also passed on Patrick Dempsey's Ways and Means and Hannah Simone’s Welcome to Georgia.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Dangerous Moms’ Drama in the Works at NBC

While Fox has already decided the fates of all of its pilots, NBC continues to make late-season pickups. The network on Monday handed out a pilot order to Dangerous Moms, a drama from writer Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds) that is based on the Spanish format Señoras del (h)Ampa.
TV Seriesblackchronicle.com

Morris Chestnut Stars In New Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind Of People’

Morris Chestnut has been cast as the male lead opposite Yaya DaCosta in Fox’s new drama series Our Kind Of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. Tasha Smith will direct the pilot episode. Chestnut has been a series regular on another Fox/20th TV drama series,...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector Join HBO’s ‘We Own This City’

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, and Jamie Hector are set for lead roles in HBO’s We Own This City, a new limited series from the team behind The Wire. Based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption, the six-episode series will focus on the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

George Wallace, Jackée Harry Join Freeform Comedy Pilot 'Everything's Trash' (EXCLUSIVE)

The iconic pair join previously announced series star Phoebe Robinson in the half-hour pilot. It follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. When her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue. The series is inspired by Robinson’s book, “Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay.”
Movies1057kokz.com

Idris Elba’s ‘Stay Frosty’ lands at Warner Bros; Tyler Perry joins the cast of his Netflix film ‘Jazzman’s Blues’

Idris Elba‘s action-thriller Stay Frosty is headed to Warner Bros, Deadline has learned. Directed by stunt coordinator-turned Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the movie centers on Elba as a man who survives an assassination attempt, and now works to track down those who want him dead. While in pursuit of justice, Elba’s other focus is to “make it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son.” A production date for Stay Frosty has yet to be announced.
TV SeriesSFGate

NBC's Fall Schedule Heavy on Drama With Two Nights of Dick Wolf Shows

NBC unveiled a 2021-2022 fall season lineup that will feature a stack of “Law & Order” series on Thursdays — giving producer Dick Wolf two full nights of shows on the schedule — as the network courts audiences with dependable procedurals and nary a comedy until mid-season. Thursday nights this...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

New Hollywood Podcast: Naomi Ackie Talks New Season Of ‘Master Of None’ And Preparing To Portray Whitney Houston

The new season of Master of None drops on Netflix on May 23 and it may not be the comedy that you are used to seeing — and that’s a good thing. Ccreated by Aziz Ansari and Alan the season goes beyond expectations with five episodes titled “Moments in Love” directed by Ansari, who co-wrote it with Lena Waithe. It follows Denise (Waithe), who is living a quiet life in the country as a successful writer. We are also introduced to a new character, her wife Alicia, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress and The End Of The F***Ing World BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie — who stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her role on the show.