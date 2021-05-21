KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway | News – Kansas City, Missouri

Shares of Kansas City Southern rose 0.6% in Friday morning trading, after the Missouri-based railroad company said it has terminated its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. , and will go with it determined was a "superior" bid from Canadian National Railway Co. . As a result, Kansas City Southern will pay Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National. In March, Kansas City Southern had agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP) in a deal valued at $25 billion, but then received a $33.7 billion buyout bid from Canadian National in April. Kansas City Southern said Friday that under terms of the Canadian National deal, its shareholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 Canadian National shares (CN) for each Kansas City Southern share (KSU) they own, which at current stock prices values KSU at $318.53 each. Meanwhile, shares of CN are down 1.3% in morning trading and CP are up 0.7%. KSU shares have now rallied 44.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 24.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.2%.