newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway | News – Kansas City, Missouri

By kansascity
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific and instead opted for competitive bidding from the Canadian National Railway, which carries greater price tags as well as greater regulatory risk. Friday’s decision comes from the first $ 25 billion takeover deal...

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
New York State
State
Missouri State
City
Pacific, MO
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Laredo, MO
City
Mexico, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#Kc Southern#Ap#The Pacific Canada#Stb#Canadian National#Panasonic National#Tci Fund#Major Rail Mergers#Chicago#Rival Railroads#March#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Traffic
Related
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Kansas City Southern Board Determines Canadian National Railway Proposal Continues To Be Superior To Canadian Pacific Railway Merger Agreement

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report ("KCS") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the acquisition proposal KCS received from Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) ("CN") on May 13, 2021 continues to constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" under KCS's pending merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP").
Economywcn247.com

Kansas City Southern exits CP deal to take CNI's $34 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it would stick with its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior. Sensing that a deal was imminent Friday, Canadian Pacific made public a letter to regulators that it intended to proceed with its application for its approval to control Kansas City Southern based on its agreement from March.
Trafficsmarteranalyst.com

CP Rail Pursues Kansas City Takeover in Case the CN Deal Falls Through

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has announced it will continue to pursue a takeover of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) even after being rejected by the U.S. railway’s board on May 13. KCS plans to instead associate with Canadian National Railway (CNR) as it determined its offer of $33.7 billion in...
Trafficgrainews.ca

Kansas City Southern sticks with CN as CP won’t raise bid

Reuters — Kansas City Southern on Friday reiterated that Canadian National Railway’s offer was “superior” after Canadian Pacific Railway refused to raise its bid, moving a step closer to creating the largest-ever merger of North American railways by transaction value. The Canadian rivals have been locked in a takeover battle...
TrafficSchaeffer's Investment Research

Merger Termination Puts Kansas City Southern in the Spotlight

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are modestly higher this morning, last seen up 0.8% at $296, after the railway company sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), stating its Board of Directors decided to officially terminate its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), after the company refused to hike its original bid. Kansas City Southern has instead decided to accept a competing offer from Canada National Railway (CNI).
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern to merge with Canadian National, paid Canadian Pacific $700 million breakup fee

Shares of Kansas City Southern rose 0.6% in Friday morning trading, after the Missouri-based railroad company said it has terminated its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. , and will go with it determined was a "superior" bid from Canadian National Railway Co. . As a result, Kansas City Southern will pay Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National. In March, Kansas City Southern had agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP) in a deal valued at $25 billion, but then received a $33.7 billion buyout bid from Canadian National in April. Kansas City Southern said Friday that under terms of the Canadian National deal, its shareholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 Canadian National shares (CN) for each Kansas City Southern share (KSU) they own, which at current stock prices values KSU at $318.53 each. Meanwhile, shares of CN are down 1.3% in morning trading and CP are up 0.7%. KSU shares have now rallied 44.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 24.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.2%.
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CP Rail sticks with bid for K.C. Southern, urging it to dump CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declined to boost its $25 billion bid for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. carrier to reject Canadian National Railway Company’s higher offer anyway, saying it poses a greater risk of getting blocked by regulators. Canadian National’s $30 billion proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific chief...
EconomyMiami Herald

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National's rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National's bid won't be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn't see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn't immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer.
Kansas City, MOFOXBusiness

Kansas City Southern expected to terminate Canadian Pacific deal

Kansas City Southern is expected to ditch its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in favor of a competing proposal from Canadian National Railway Co., according to people familiar with the matter, a dramatic turn with big implications for the shape of the U.S. rail industry. The expected move...
Kansas City, MOStreetInsider.com

CN (CNI) to Combine With Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CN (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create the premier railway for the 21st century. Under the terms...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Soy Industry Watching Proposals to Acquire Kansas City Southern

(NAFB) – A recent bidding war between Canada’s two major railroad has gotten the attention of the Soybean Transportation Coalition. On March 22nd, Canadian Pacific Railroad announced a $25 billion deal to acquire the Kansas City Southern. Shortly thereafter, competitor Canadian National Railroad filed an unsolicited $30 billion bid to acquire the U.S. railroad.
StocksForbes

What’s Happening With Kansas City Southern Stock?

The stock price of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has seen a 4% drop in just five trading sessions. This fall is primarily led by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board turning down Canadian National’s application to form a voting trust that would allow the company a takeover and own Kansas City Southern, which recently accepted the offer from Canadian National. Earlier in March this year, Kansas City Southern was approached by another railroad company - Canadian Pacific Railway for a merger, but Kansas City Southern has announced it will terminate that deal, given that it has accepted the offer from Canadian National.
Trafficajot.com

CP Rail declines to boost offer, urges K.C. Southern to drop CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. declined to increase its offer for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. railroad instead to reject Canadian National Railway Co.’s higher bid because of regulatory risks. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel called Canadian National’s $30 billion bid “illusory” while pointing to opposition from...