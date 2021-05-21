Brewers Rays trade...MLB vaccination goal

After a small slate last night, we get a monstrous 13 games to build from tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a heavy favorite to win tonight. They’re looking like the top team to stack as they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a game with one of the highest implied total goals. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, John Tavares is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Saturday, May 1.