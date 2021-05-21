newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers Rays trade...MLB vaccination goal

yournewsnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired shortstop Willy Adames and pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances. Feyereisen had an 0-2 record with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances for Milwaukee this season. Rasmussen had an 0-1 mark with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

www.yournewsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
John Tavares
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbis#Home Team#Brewers Rays#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#Era#Major League Baseball#Toronto Maple Leafs#Canadians#Kehp#Wuhst#Tampa Bay Rays#Ocean Course#Associated Press#Vaccination#Rbis#Pitcher Trevor Richards#Shortstop Willy Adames#Toronto#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Outstanding April box scores

Tavares picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Canucks. His eight-game point streak was snapped Wednesday, but he's right back on the score sheet. Tavares put up an outstanding April with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. Make sure you keep him active.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLawesemo.com

Power Plays: NHL DFS Picks & Top Stacks for DraftKings + FanDuel with John Tavares | 4/29/21

The NHL regular season is winding down, but there are still huge slates to discuss, including this 10-gamer ahead tonight. Let the folks at Awesemo help out by providing some NHL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups tonight. The players listed below are here for any mix of reasons. It could be a good value by our premium NHL DFS projections, it could be low ownership via our NHL DFS ownership projections, or simply a player in a new role. Be sure to check our Premium Slack chat through the day for lineup changes or updates.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Changes Himself, His Game & His Stick

The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was asked what items he needed to have with him as he entered the bubble last summer. While a lot of other guys answered video games, phones and movies, John Tavares said books. He also said he was reading Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday. I bought the book that day and started reading. Now, nine months later, we see what Tavares learned from the book and how he is utilizing it.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with John Tavares | 5/1

After a small slate last night, we get a monstrous 13 games to build from tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a heavy favorite to win tonight. They’re looking like the top team to stack as they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a game with one of the highest implied total goals. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, John Tavares is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Saturday, May 1.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

Montreal Canadiens, Joel Edmundson #44 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal’s Joel Edmundson has been...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
MLBtucsonpost.com

MLB roundup: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole conquers Rays

New York's Gerrit Cole crafted eight brilliant innings to finally solve Tampa Bay in the regular season, and the Yankees secured another series Wednesday night with a 1-0 victory over the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cole (5-1) yielded only four hits, struck out 12 and did not issue a...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Next MLB CBA to allow trading of draft picks?

An ESPN report states MLB’s next collective bargaining agreement would allow teams to trade draft picks while protecting their farm systems. The current CBA between Major League Baseball and the players expires in December and negotiations are expected to be contentious. However, one key development means baseball may finally evolve along with the rest of the major sports.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes Breaks Kenley Jansen’s MLB Record

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes broke an MLB record Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals by reaching 58 strikeouts without issuing a walk to start a season. Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen set the previous mark with 51 strikeouts before his first walk in 2017. Burnes entered the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who...
MLBwagertalk.com

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Free MLB Pick and Prediction

(907) St. Louis Cardinals at (908) Milwaukee Brewers. A big line here gives us value on the road underdog. On the season St Louis ranks 17th in wRC+ and Milwaukee 28th. John Gant has been solid for the Cardinals with a 2.15 ERA and a 51 average game score. On the road, he has been even better with game scores of 54, 49, and 53. Brandon Woodruff has been terrific with a 1.73 ERA and a 67 game score. But he’s pitched better on the road this season. His game scores at home have been 41, 67, and 57. Really good, but not as strong as away from Miller Park.
MLBtheScore

Rays trade Strickland to Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. Strickland, 32, authored a 1.69 ERA and 3.05 FIP over 16 innings in the Rays' bullpen this season. Entering Saturday, the Angels'...
MLBNBC Sports

Zaidi hints at Giants' strategy for MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB season has been full of surprises. Atop the list has to be the Giants' red-hot start. Entering Wednesday, the Giants lead the San Diego Padres by two games to sit atop the NL West, and are three games ahead of the third-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only are the Giants the best team in the West right now, they might be the best team in all of baseball.
MLBSportsBook Review

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Preview and Best Bet

Following a rough start to the year, the Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. Now they face the team that gave them that rough start—the Rays. The Rays and Yankees just don’t like each other, which should add even more intensity to the battle for American League East momentum that starts on Tuesday.