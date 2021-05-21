newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Limit Immigration Information Sharing With the Feds

By Mike Maharrey
Tenth Amendment Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. (May 21, 2021) – Last week, the Colorado Senate passed a bill that would place limits on the sharing of personal data relating to immigration status with the federal government. Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) introduced Senate Bill 131 (SB131) on Feb. 25. The proposed law would prohibit any...

blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com
