This piece was co-authored by Erica Myers, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois. Energy efficiency programs promise to be a “win-win”: by reducing energy consumption, they lower households’ electricity bills and greenhouse gas emissions at the same time. That’s why when lawmakers are allocating spending with an eye to both the pocketbook and the climate, energy efficiency is always a go-to—filled with what appears to be low-hanging fruit. It’s therefore no surprise that energy efficiency is an important part of the Biden administration’s efforts to boost affordable and sustainable housing through the infrastructure plan.