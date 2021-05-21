Auburn softball drops regional opener to UCF, faces elimination Saturday
Auburn’s bats found some juice down in Florida, but it wasn’t enough in the Tigers’ postseason opener in the Tallahassee Regional. Despite a big day at the plate from the top of the order, second-seeded Auburn dropped Game 1 of its regional in Tallahassee, Fla., to third-seeded UCF, 5-4, on Friday afternoon. The Tigers (27-23) will now head into the losers’ bracket, where they will face elimination Saturday against either top-seeded Florida State or fourth-seeded Kennesaw State at 1:30 p.m.www.al.com