Signed as Law: South Carolina Bill Legalizes Open Carry for CCDW Permit Holders

The state police are out with guidance to the public regarding the Open Carry with Training Act, signed into law today by Governor McMaster. “It’s critical for South Carolina gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. The law has a 90-day implementation delay. Therefore, the law does not go into effect until August 16. Until that date, current valid concealed weapon (CWP) holders are not authorized to openly carry a handgun. The new law does not change who can carry a firearm. It merely changes the way a CWP holder can carry a handgun in the state. Unchanged by the law is the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder. Anyone who owns a firearm and is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public is strongly by SLED to thoroughly read the law and all applicable South Carolina gun laws.