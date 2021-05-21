newsbreak-logo
Politics

Signed as Law: South Carolina Bill Legalizes Open Carry for CCDW Permit Holders

By Mike Maharrey
Tenth Amendment Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (May 21, 2021) – On Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law to allow all South Carolina concealed weapon permit holders to open carry firearms. The law also includes provisions to review and prohibit state enforcement of federal laws that limit carrying firearms. A...

South Carolina State
Henry Mcmaster
Andrew Napolitano
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter, state agencies prepare for new open carry law

In August, South Carolina will become a "Second Amendment sanctuary" following Gov. Henry McMaster's decision Monday to sign a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open. The Open Carry with Training Act …
PoliticsWRDW-TV

New open carry law stirs debate in South Carolina, even among gun owners

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to openly carry their firearm as long as they have a concealed weapons permit. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law Monday. The new bill, which goes into effect Aug. 15, continues to divide people when it comes to whether it’s necessary.
Politicswfxb.com

Governor McMaster Signs ‘Open Carry with Training Act’ Into Law

Yesterday Governor McMaster signed the ‘Open Carry with Training Act’ into law. The legislature passed the bill last week which changes state gun laws to allow open carry guns for people who complete training and pass a background check. The House of Representatives passed the bill by an 83-34 vote last Wednesday and the State Senate approved it a week earlier. SLED issued guidance to the public regarding the new law to ensure those with handguns remain in compliance. It will go into effect on August 16th.
Politicswgog.com

Guidance to the public after open carry signed into law

The state police are out with guidance to the public regarding the Open Carry with Training Act, signed into law today by Governor McMaster. “It’s critical for South Carolina gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. The law has a 90-day implementation delay. Therefore, the law does not go into effect until August 16. Until that date, current valid concealed weapon (CWP) holders are not authorized to openly carry a handgun. The new law does not change who can carry a firearm. It merely changes the way a CWP holder can carry a handgun in the state. Unchanged by the law is the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder. Anyone who owns a firearm and is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public is strongly by SLED to thoroughly read the law and all applicable South Carolina gun laws.
PoliticsKenosha News.com

Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov's desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday, signing off changes made by the Senate to the bill. The proposal allows so-called open carry...
Politicscarolinapanorama.com

Adjournment clock ticks on South Carolina bills on the bubble

(The Center Square) – Bills seeking election reform, family leave for state employees, repeal of the state’s hospital certificate-of-need (CON) law and legalizing medical marijuana are dead, or nearly so, with three days remaining in the South Carolina General Assembly’s 2021 session. As Thursday’s deadline to adopt bills nears, a...
Congress & CourtsLexington County Chronicle

Senate OKs open carry firearms bill

SC senators have approved 28-16 a bill to allow open carrying of firearms. Those who would be allowed to carry a weapon openly must:. • Have concealed weapons permits. • Undergo background checks. • Take training to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing. The bill goes back...
PoliticsWBNS 10TV Columbus

South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad for executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has voted to add the firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs. The chamber’s 66-43 vote Wednesday is one of the last steps needed to finalize the bill. The measure is meant to jump-start executions in a state that used to have one of the busiest death chambers in the country.