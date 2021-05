Space Jam: A New Legacy hit the ground running with its debut trailer, which featured not only the full reveal of the villains and the Tune Squad but also a myriad of cameos from the Warner Bros. roster. It also featured a look at Granny, who is by far one of our favorite members of the Tune Squad already and we haven't even seen the movie. That continues to be the case with a new clip, which features Granny not only dishing out damage on the court but doing so to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage, which just makes it all the better. She's also enjoying a martini in the locker room with Lola Bunny, though Lebron isn't that thrilled about it. You can check out the full clip in the video below.