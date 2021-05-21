newsbreak-logo
Boone Board of Education responds to mask mandate lift, talks graduation

Boone News-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boone School Board of Education met in special session on Friday to discuss graduation. Early on May 20, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law blocking mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and bars cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses. So if Boone High School graduation ceremonies were to take place indoors due to inclement weather, masks would be optional for attendees, members said.

