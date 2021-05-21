newsbreak-logo
Economy

Report: Imports support 21 million U.S. jobs

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImports help support millions of American jobs, especially in the supply chain, according to a trade group study released this week. Eight trade associations joined forces to conduct the economic impact study, which focuses on the net impact of imports on U.S. jobs. Titled “Imports Work For American Workers,” the study found that imports help support 21 million American jobs across a wide swath of industries, including retail, apparel, transportation, manufacturing, and consumer technology, and especially throughout the supply chain.

