Living here now in Colorado for the past 8 months, I've come to find out many things, one of those things is that Windsor High School sports is ON POINT. At least during the time that I've been here, it seems like they've been rolling in all phases in boys and girls sports so this is a pretty incredible time to be a Windsor Wizard. ESPECIALLY for the boys soccer team who just captured the state title this past weekend down in Colorado Springs in a thrilling 1-0 win over Denver North.