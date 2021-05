The past two weeks have been harrowing, emotional and deeply traumatic. The nation’s attention has been riveted by the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. As this drama played out on our television sets, just 10 miles from the Minnesota courtroom in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, tragedy struck again. Daunte Wright, a 21-year father of one, was shot and killed by Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year police veteran, who “allegedly” mistook her service revolver for a taser. These events generated protests for the past seven nights. The inexplicable horror and incomprehensible nature of these events have again highlighted the nation’s intractable problems with police brutality and misconduct.