Granite City, IL

Jury finds St. Louis man guilty of fatal Granite City shooting

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a jury found Kadeem Noland guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Jason Thomas in January of 2020. “This was a clear case of cold-hearted murder,” Haine said. “This individual from St. Louis came to Granite City to commit this terrible act, and we are grateful to the judge and jury that justice was done. We will continue to work every day to reduce violent crime and ensure that those who commit it are found and strictly prosecuted in Madison County.”

www.advantagenews.com
