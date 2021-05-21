Family Splatters Pilot Episode Releases Stills

Mine series is being displayed on Netflix and people are going berserk about the series because in general people have been going crazy about the K drama and as it has been so popular in recent times and that is simply because the Coronavirus has given so much boom to the entertainment industry as people have been searching for so much content on daily basis and in these times the K drama industry has boomed to another level only and this is the reason that people have been giving so much love to the new series ‘mine’ as they have already started speculating that what is going to happen in the new episode for this series and this is the debate that has also been trending on Twitter.