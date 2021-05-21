Family Splatters Pilot Episode Releases Stills
The new horror-comedy series FAMILY SPLATTERS has released some new stills from the pilot episode. FAMILY SPLATTERS is coming out this summer. The show focuses on Matthew Silverstein and Roddy Luger: two of the most notorious slasher movie stars of the 1980’s. After a short stint in Hell starting in 1993, Roddy and Matthew are banished to the year 2021 as punishment. Unaware of ways that the world has changed since the 80’s and early 90’s, Roddy and Matthew have to adjust to new technologies, unfamiliar ideas, and new cultural norms around killing people.horrornews.net