newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Family Splatters Pilot Episode Releases Stills

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new horror-comedy series FAMILY SPLATTERS has released some new stills from the pilot episode. FAMILY SPLATTERS is coming out this summer. The show focuses on Matthew Silverstein and Roddy Luger: two of the most notorious slasher movie stars of the 1980’s. After a short stint in Hell starting in 1993, Roddy and Matthew are banished to the year 2021 as punishment. Unaware of ways that the world has changed since the 80’s and early 90’s, Roddy and Matthew have to adjust to new technologies, unfamiliar ideas, and new cultural norms around killing people.

horrornews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stills#Pilot Episode#Movie Stars#Hell#Releases#Unfamiliar Ideas#Killing People#Changed#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Mysterious things are continuously happening after passengers of a missing plane reappears five years after. Currently in its Season 3, Manifest proves to be one of the best supernatural drama on television today. Have your countdown ready with the release date and time of Episode 10 so as not to miss anything in the series.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Korean-drama Mine episode 3: Release date and time on Netflix!

Mine series is being displayed on Netflix and people are going berserk about the series because in general people have been going crazy about the K drama and as it has been so popular in recent times and that is simply because the Coronavirus has given so much boom to the entertainment industry as people have been searching for so much content on daily basis and in these times the K drama industry has boomed to another level only and this is the reason that people have been giving so much love to the new series ‘mine’ as they have already started speculating that what is going to happen in the new episode for this series and this is the debate that has also been trending on Twitter.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

New Description Released for ‘Kung Fu’ Season 1, Episode 8 “Destiny”

The CW has released the latest description for Kung Fu! “Destiny” will air on June 2 and features the fallout of a major secret being revealed. “SECRETS – Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light. Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for her bachelorette party. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Dan Liu directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#108).”
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Nick Damage Entertainment Readies Animated Horror Comedy “Family Splatters” For Summer 2021 Bow

Imagine your favorite slasher-horror icons of the eighties having to go live their days out on the most shit hole of settings…planet Earth, as punishment. Yep, that’s the basic premise of Nick Damage’s new adult animated horror comedy Family Splatters which is slated for premiere sometime this Summer. The series sees Satan punishing paradoxical characters inspired by Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and more, by sending them to 2020 Earth, which if you recall, was an awful time to be alive. Here’s a teaser trailer with a synopsis and keep track of this one over here where you can even get merch inspired by some of the characters.
Comicsgamerevolution.com

To Your Eternity episode 7 release date and time

The To Your Eternity episode 7 release date and times have been announced for the U.S., U.K., and the rest of the world, for both the subbed and dubbed format. Here’s when the new To Your Eternity release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, BST, CEST, AEDT, and more.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Hospital Playlist 2 releases new poster and stills

Hospital Playlist is almost back for its second season! After all those cliffhangers, I can’t wait to finally learn what’s happened to the gang. Recently, the poster above was released showing the five doctors after work, waiting for the rain to stop; the caption says: “The ordinary days of our special lives.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: The Story Behind the Lost Pilot Episode

“Gilligan’s Island” remains a classic part of pop culture even today. But its unaired pilot episode featured several differences from what ended up on air. Creator Sherwood Schwartz cobbled together the pilot episode as a proof of concept. He wanted CBS to pick up the series, which the network eventually did. But the episode didn’t end up making it on the air. In fact, the network actually lost the episode for a number of years.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Family Ties’ Airs Its Final Episode in 1989

A young Michael J. Fox and the rest of the Family Ties cast said their goodbyes to audiences across the country on this day in 1989. It marked the end of one of the 1980s most popular and long-running sit-coms. The escapades of the Keatons and the interesting dynamic between kids and parents made for a smash hit. However, after seven seasons and countless iconic episodes, the show called it quits.
RelationshipsHastings Tribune

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for language and thematic elements. What it’s about: The incredible true story of a group of Welsh villagers who come together to breed a champion racehorse. The kid attractor factor: For horse girls and animal lovers, this will definitely appeal. Good lessons/bad lessons: Life is better, together, with...
TV Seriesbestgamingpro.com

Loki release dates: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Searching for Marvel viewing to fill the void left by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? The excellent news is Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston because the god of mischief, is lower than a month away. The unhealthy information is it is almost a month away. The premiere of Loki hits...
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 19 Online

Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 4 options to watch the Family Guy S19E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Vudu, Hulu Plus, and FOX. Episode Details. On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 19, the guys regale each other...