Letitia James Will Make It Easier To Charge Police Officers In Deadly Force Cases
New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a name for herself nationally as she oversees some high-profile legal cases involving powerful political officials. Ms. James is overseeing criminal cases for both former President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo. On Friday she made another newsworthy announcement, she is proposing standards that would limit a police officer's ability to use deadly force.hot991.com