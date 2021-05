Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear before Saturday's game that he wanted to see his team's offense make life a little bit easier on its pitchers. "It feels like we've been in every game from day one, and that's great -- but sometimes it's like this is too much. Either we win by a lotor, I hate to say it, they beat us by a lot," Cora said. "Offensively when we have leads -- if we add up, add on, it will be great for (the pitchers) too."