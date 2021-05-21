National Safe Boating Week starting May 21
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday marked the start of National Safe Boating Week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging the public to stay safe this summer. As more people ventured outdoors during the pandemic, CPW says that more incidents happened as well. Last year, 34 people drowned in Colorado waters. CPW is asking boaters and anyone using any form water craft to wear life jackets. The department is also stressing the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.www.kjct8.com