Federal authorities have seized more than $90,000 from a Utah bank account owned by a defendant charged with playing a role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex. The defendant, John Earle Sullivan, 26, of Sandy, Utah, illegally earned the money, federal authorities say, by licensing video he recorded of the throngs of protesters both inside and outside the seat of government to various media companies, including NBC and CNN. Sullivan has filed court papers describing himself as “legitimately self-employed as a documentarian” and has asked that the government return the money.