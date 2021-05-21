newsbreak-logo
Religion

Spiritual Wellness Friday: Tom Petty

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is that one song (or a few), which takes you back to when you were a child. All of those memories regarding family, friendship, faith, and fellowship. You remember Sunday school. You reminesce on the answers to your prayers. Going to bed, late at night, you prayed to Yeshua Ha Maschiach, asking for Divine protection, and good things to come. You prayed for all of these things because, as a child, you believed in the miracle (and the power) of faith! It didn’t matter if you were made fun of, and teased for the strength of your faith. None of that mattered. For you held onto that feeling that everything would be alright. You held onto it-nice and tight!

