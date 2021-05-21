Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone?

Schedule 30 minutes every day to recharge: Be sure to set a reminder at 15 minutes and again at 5 minutes. This allows you to wrap up whatever you might be working on prior so that you won’t have an excuse to get out of it. Meditate, read a little of that book you always said you’d get to, take a nice bubble bath, or anything else to spoil yourself and enjoy your own company. Be sure to schedule a regular date night as well. Treat yourself to dinner and a movie or dessert and a massage! Even if it’s once a month, be sure to schedule a date night with yourself.