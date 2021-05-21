newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone?

By Barb Garrison, CC
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IF THE UNIVERSE IS CONSPIRING TO MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE?. Take a moment to think about a past situation that seemed like a dreadful downer in the beginning, but later became something you were grateful for because of where it led you in the end. Could this be...

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Reflection#Fun#Things#Universe#Talents#Hidden Gifts#Dust#Difficulties#Play#Time#Chef#Self Esteem#Forgiveness#Negative Emotions#Clarity#Culinary School
Related
Books & Literatureappadvice.com

Immortal Love: Stone Beauty

You’re finally returning to your beloved! After a life spent at sea as a naval captain, it’s time to settle down with the woman of your dreams. But your excitement is overshadowed when you return to find her missing! No one’s seen her since she won a famous sculptor’s beauty contest, and your investigation quickly leads you to a string of disappearances and people turned to stone!
EntertainmentThrive Global

Janessa Rose of ‘Motivational Monsters’: “Don’t dim your light for anyone and don’t shrink yourself down to fit in places you don’t belong”

Don’t dim your light for anyone and don’t shrink yourself down to fit in places you don’t belong. I don’t have a story for this. It’s just something I’ve come to learn every time I tried to be part of things, I thought were meant for me. Every time I did dim own self down to make others comfortable it made me feel sad and low. Like sometimes the way I feel about life was too much for others. It always made me feel off my game and kept me in depressions.
LifestyleThrive Global

Developing the Hidden Bit in You

Developing the hidden bit is an important skill we need to have and develop, as self-conscious humans. To be “hidden” is to be “in process.” Seeded. The way a seed is pushed down the soil. growing, unseen to the human eye, until the first bud pushes out. Growth is a private affair. The same way development is a private affair.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Stormi Lewis of Chasing Stormi: “Schedule 30 minutes every day to recharge”

Schedule 30 minutes every day to recharge: Be sure to set a reminder at 15 minutes and again at 5 minutes. This allows you to wrap up whatever you might be working on prior so that you won’t have an excuse to get out of it. Meditate, read a little of that book you always said you’d get to, take a nice bubble bath, or anything else to spoil yourself and enjoy your own company. Be sure to schedule a regular date night as well. Treat yourself to dinner and a movie or dessert and a massage! Even if it’s once a month, be sure to schedule a date night with yourself.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Alexis Artin of FreeBody: “Get clear on your purpose”

Get clear on your purpose — One of the causes of depression is not knowing or living your purpose. Understand why you are here and get clear on what serves you. Spend some time thinking about the activities you are passionate about, that energize you, and what depletes you. It will involve disentangling yourself from other people’s values and expectations. It’s a journey, but one that is so fulfilling and incredibly beneficial to your mental wellbeing.
Mental HealthShawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Stepping stones to recovery

As we start our journey in recovering from our personal grieving, we need to face some key questions: How can we overcome our feeling of floating in a cloud of despair? How do we overcome our sorrow and loss? Can we overcome our sorrow on our own? Can God give us additional inspiration and strength? When and how do we give attention to our grief? What action steps must we take to start our healing process?
EconomyThrive Global

Amy Herrig: “I wish someone had told me how all consuming running a company could be”

I wish someone had told me how hard it would be to be the “bad guy” at times — as an employer and leader of a company I have to often make the decisions that involve an employee losing their job or some other negative situation. It weighs heavy on my heart, and then people get angry with me, which I understand, but it’s the very unfortunate part of my job.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Four Simple Habits of Happy Couples

Happy couples report that healthy dialog unites rather than divides. Couples who reminisce about past events that included shared laugher report higher relationship satisfaction. Comfort between partners stems from unconditional love and acceptance. From not having to “try” to please, because it comes naturally. As I have shared in previous...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Most Ruthless Critic: How to Calm Your Inner Voice

We are our own biggest critics. It is why it is so easy to beat ourselves down. As one who prides themself in setting goals and stopping at nothing to achieve them, and who of course has mastered the art of breaking goals into sizable chunks achievable in smaller time frames, there are times I still come up short. Beaten. Angry. And frustrated at not making smaller sized goals. A critique exists in every one of us: it is one of the hardest lessons we might keep learning all our lives.
Relationship AdviceKATU.com

How Will I Know?

Podcast Host & the author of "Relationship Ready", Heidi B. gave tips on how to know if the one you're dating is "the one"! Click here for more information about Heidi B. One of the toughest things about dating is that it can have a lot of us asking that age-old question - "But, how will I know?" So today I'm giving you my top 3 tips for dating and decision-making!
Books & Literaturenextbigideaclub.com

The Rejection That Changed My Life: 25+ Powerful Women on Being Let Down, Turning It Around, and Burning It Up at Work

Jessica Bacal directs The Narratives Project, a co-curricular initiative for students at Smith College, where she also teaches a course called Designing Your Life. Prior to Smith, Jessica was a teacher, editor, educational writer and consultant in New York City. Her previous book was Mistakes I Made at Work: 25 Influential Women Reflect on What They Got Out of Getting It Wrong.
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

How to Be Her "Go-to" Guy (And why you should)

Every girl has a “go-to” guy. Whether she openly acknowledges his role or not, he typically exists. This man is as essential to a woman’s everyday functioning as lipstick and a cell phone! He is particularly crucial for today’s overextended damsel in distress.
Louisiana Statethevistapress.com

Where Did That Saying Come From and What Does It Mean – Part 1

TR Robertson – I remember my mom would sometimes say, “I’m as mad as a rooster with socks on”, which made no sense to me at the time, but now makes perfect sense to me. This series will look at many of the unusual sayings that can occasionally be heard to express a certain feeling, emotion, occurrence, or attitude. There are thousands of these colorful saying in the English language, many unique to certain parts of the United States. Most of these sayings appeared some time ago, many coming from countries other than the United States. Multitudes of the sayings and idioms are disappearing from the English language.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Healing Steps to Stop Pouring From an Empty Cup

Many mothers struggle to care for themselves and suffer from exhaustion and burnout. Sometimes you need to step back and start caring for yourself rather than devoting every waking moment to your job and family. Behavior change is a journey. You need to know where you want to go, why...
Internetcoolhunting.com

Instagram’s New Pronoun Option

Social media is inherently flawed, but Instagram’s new move to give users the option to display their preferred pronouns will hopefully expand people’s understanding of gender and normalize terms beyond the binary. Right now, Instagram users in the UK, Australia, USA and Canada can visit the “edit profile” section and enter their pronouns—with options ranging from the commonly seen they/their, he/him and she/her to lesser seen ze, zie, per, xe fae, ve, vi and e/ey. As Roisin Lanigan writes for i-D, “It’s an important step in pushing the conversation around preferred pronouns, identity and the elimination of archaic notions of the gender binary forward.” Read more at i-D.