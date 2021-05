Now more than ever we are suffering all levels of burnout, and without our usual outlets to decompress and find some reprieve it seems harder than ever to navigate. The hour escape to a virtual yoga or workout class, a quick meditation whenever you can find the time is just not working as it should. The format is likely different, doing everything in the four walls of your own home has become increasingly mundane, and yes, we are all burnt out by screen time. Working through burnout is hard enough but compound this with less connection throughout this pandemic and burnout is incredibly hard to move through.