Painting Blossoms For Holistic Fruit: Vassar Carlton Clements

The very first time artist alexandra kehayoglou built a carpet with her hands, it was an innate and instinctive attraction. ‘I was connecting with my paternal grandmother, a fierce woman whom I had never met,’ she tells designboom in an interview. ‘she managed to raise four children and build a company starting with a loom she carried with her across the atlantic ocean. I knew there was something there, it felt right. it was like discovering a close friend. something ancestral awoke in me and it all started to make sense’. since then, the argentine artist has rooted her practice in the use of available materials and existing resources to create intricately woven landscapes depicting grasslands, fields, and disappearing terrain. her craft has become a symbolic outcry against deforestation and devastation, and a call for environmental awareness. ‘I believe that art can be a mirror, and I try with my work to reflect our humanity in relation with the landscape,’ she shares. ‘my carpets, thus, became instruments for documenting ‘minor’ aspects of the land which were otherwise overlooked as irrelevant. a focus on its micro-narratives that would open new doors for possible ecological futures.’