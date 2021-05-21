‘The Waltons’ Star Will Geer Recovered from Being ‘Blacklisted’ with Role of Grandpa

Actress Judy Norton revealed that directors used a special trick to film this episode of “The Waltons” on the beach. During an episode of her video series “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton talked about the episode titled “The Seashore.” During the episode, The Baldwin sisters visit John Walton to ask for his help in building a screened-in porch for their cottage by the sea. The Waltons decide this is the perfect opportunity to take a vacation. Unfortunately, Judy Norton was playing a very pregnant Mary Ellen at the time, so her character didn’t go to the beach. Nevertheless, Norton said that she stopped by the set to visit her castmates and enjoy the beach vacay fun.