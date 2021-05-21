newsbreak-logo
‘The Waltons’ Star Will Geer Recovered from Being ‘Blacklisted’ with Role of Grandpa

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
American actors were “blacklisted” for their political beliefs at one time in American history. “The Waltons” star Will Geer fought back. Geer, who died on April 22, 1978, at 76 years old, was a member of the Communist Party. When he refused to identify “communists” during testimony before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, Geer lost work. He spent the 1950s without hardly any jobs at all.

