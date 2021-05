LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is proud to welcome K-9 Jade, K-9 Havok and K-9 Maja into our K-9 Unit. All three canines have recently been certified through the International Police Work Dog Association (IPWDA). K-9 Jade came to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office when she was the victim of an animal cruelty investigation on Nov. 11, 2020. Corporal Dale Smith investigated the complaint of a dog shot multiple times with a BB gun. Animal Control Officers seized the dog in order to get her veterinary care. Due to evidence of ongoing abuse and no owner coming forward to claim her, the seized dog was placed in the care of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville.