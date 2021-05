CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police have an arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened at a Citrus Heights nightclub earlier in May. Police initially believed it was only one shooting that happened on May 8 near the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard. They later determined there were two shootings. The first shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. Moments later, a second shooting occurred; likely in retaliation to the first incident, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement. Both shootings were determined to be gang-related and allegedly stemmed from an incident that happened earlier in the evening. Camilo Saenz (credit: Citrus...