Trampolines give more play value for a wider range of ages than pretty much any other outdoor toy. Plus, they keep little ones fit, energised and nice and tired by bedtime.Before you buy one, think about whether you want an inground one (more discreet) or overground (cheaper), and whether you want a round (most popular), rectangle (good for those more serious about gymnastics) or oval (good for narrower gardens and they also outperform rounder ones in terms of overall jumping area).Also be sure to look into the newer age options – split level and curved edges, among them.Next up, think...