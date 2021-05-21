newsbreak-logo
Northam announces redevelopment plans for Fort Monroe Authority

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Fort Monroe Authority has approved a 40-year ground lease with Smithfield-based Pack Brothers Hospitality, which will invest $40 million to redevelop the Marina District, which lies on the southwestern edge of the fort and is adjacent to the Historic Chamberlin. The redevelopment...

augustafreepress.com
