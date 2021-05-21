20 Towns: Annual Milford festival celebrates oyster history

It doesn’t get any cheddar than this! Here are five restaurants serving up the gooiest dishes for all the cheese lovers out there!. In the mood for comfort food? Mac N Out in Milford has you covered. Each dish is served in a piping hot skillet with the cheese still bubbling. The menu offers a wide selection of toppings for the mac and cheese plates too, including buffalo chicken, bacon, and even barbecue pulled pork. If you’re in the mood for something different, but are still looking for that cheesy goodness, the mac and cheese bites are the item to order. These fried balls of mac and cheese are smothered with marinara sauce and topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Once you’ve tried one, you’ll want to try the whole menu.