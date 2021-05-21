1 dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Henrietta

A portion of Interstate 90 in the Rochester area was shut down for about three hours Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled about 6,500 gallons of a heated liquid sucrose solution. State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and firefighters in the area were called to I-90 at Exit 46 (Interstate 390) at about 4:45 AM and found that the vehicle had flipped off the ramp from Exit 46, heavily entrapping the driver and blocking both westbound lanes of I-90. According to the Henrietta Fire District, it took an extended amount of time to extricate the driver due to the positioning of the truck and severity of entrapment. The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A HAZMAT team was called in due to the amount of liquid spilled. Though it was not a hazard to humans, there is an increased potential for environmental damage.