Henrietta, NY

1 dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Henrietta

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRIETTA, N.Y. — ​A 25-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Henrietta on Thursday night. Monroe County Sheriffs were called to the intersection of Jefferson Road and the onramp to the I-390 South around 9 p.m. for a car accident. Deputies say the motorcyclist was speeding and popping...

