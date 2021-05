Blame it on flour tortillas, but it’s not every week that New York City gets a new burrito — let alone a restaurant devoted entirely to their craft. At Electric Burrito, two veterans from East Village cocktail bar Mister Paradise seek to do justice to the somewhat-maligned California burrito, some 2,700 miles from their home city. Their restaurant, located at 81 Saint Marks Place in the East Village, opens for takeout on May 17.