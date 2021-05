PHILADELPHIA- It was a jam-packed week for St. Joseph’s Preparatory School (SJP), as they looked to build on an already strong start to the season. They had three opponents from the top of the Philadelphia Catholic League to contend with consisting of Devon Prep (DP), Father Judge (FJ), and Lansdale Catholic (LC). Coming into last week, these teams had a combined record of 21-4, as well as all falling in the top five of the PCL standings.