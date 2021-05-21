newsbreak-logo
Construction

Workplace Week of 5/24/2021

presspublications.com
 4 days ago

Metal Construction News has ranked Rudolph Libbe Inc., of the Rudolph Libbe Group, among the 2021 Top Metal Builders for calendar year 2020. The national magazine lists Rudolph Libbe in 19th place for square footage and 21st for tonnage, with 671,510 square feet and 2,517 tons of pre-engineered steel metal buildings in 2020.

presspublications.com
ConstructionCourier News

Industrial Projects Ending Week of 5/8/2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today new capital industrial projects in (New Mexico, North Carolina, and Michigan). New identified projects in the industrial sector may consist of new construction, expansion, relocation or closing. Industrial projects for week of May 8, 2021 include:. Thank you for...
Trafficrailwayage.com

Agracel Unveils Rail Affiliate, Partnership

Agracel Rail Holdings, a new affiliate of industrial development services provider Agracel, Inc., has teamed with Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (LEDC) to revamp The Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio. Effingham, Ill.-based Agracel Rail formed South Point & Ohio Railroad (SPOR) to lease, operate and manage The Point’s rail...
Businesslbmjournal.com

Builders FirstSource to acquire Alliance

DALLAS — Builders FirstSource, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Building Alliance SW, LLC, for approximately $400 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. Alliance is the largest independently operated supplier of building materials in Arizona, primarily serving the greater Phoenix, Tucson, and Prescott Valley metropolitan areas....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Announces Acquisition of Bacharach for $337M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bacharach, Inc. and its affiliated companies (Bacharach) from FFL Partners, a San Francisco, California based private equity firm, in a transaction valued at $337 million. Headquartered near Pittsburgh in New Kensington, Pa., Bacharach is a leader in gas detection technologies used in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets with annual revenue of approximately $70 million. The company employs 200 people across four locations in the U.S., Canada and Ireland.
Oregon, OHpresspublications.com

Bulletin Board Week of 5/24/2021

As a service to our community, The Press publishes Bulletin Board items at no cost, as space permits. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, please verify events have not been canceled or rescheduled. There is no guarantee that items submitted will be published. To ensure publication of events/news items, please speak to one of our advertising representatives at 419-836-2221. A complete listing of events is available at www.presspublications.com.
Ottawa County, OHpresspublications.com

News Briefs Week of 5/24/2021

In accordance with the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System, Ottawa County reduced to the Orange Level 2 Advisory on May 13. With the change, county buildings resumed normal operating procedures, effective May 17. County buildings are not requiring appointments in general, however, there may be some departments that prefer to maintain appointments for their offices and can do so at their discretion.
Toledo, OHpresspublications.com

This Week in Toledo History Week of 5/17/2021

1855 - The schooner "Visitor" sinks in a storm near West Sister Island. The captain of the boat goes down with it. 1899 - Tornadoes sweep through Northwest Ohio. Heavy damage is reported. In Montpelier, a schoolhouse is blown down with children inside. The teachers and several students are injured.