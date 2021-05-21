Workplace Week of 5/24/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bacharach, Inc. and its affiliated companies (Bacharach) from FFL Partners, a San Francisco, California based private equity firm, in a transaction valued at $337 million. Headquartered near Pittsburgh in New Kensington, Pa., Bacharach is a leader in gas detection technologies used in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets with annual revenue of approximately $70 million. The company employs 200 people across four locations in the U.S., Canada and Ireland.