Perfume Genius released his most recent album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, just over a year ago. To mark its one year anniversary, he’s now made one of his virtual live shows available in full on YouTube. The event, which was livestreamed in September, was filmed at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, with Mike Hadreas joined by a six-piece band (including Meg Duffy aka Hand Habits on guitar) and string quartet. The setlist includes songs from the new album as well as a cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’, which was later released as an Amazon Original. Watch the performance and check out the full setlist below.